Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) VP Sells $121,407.00 in Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ATO opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

