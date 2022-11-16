Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $620.93

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $620.93, but opened at $636.90. Atrion shares last traded at $616.03, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atrion by 686.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

