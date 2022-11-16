Augur (REP) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Augur (REP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Augur has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00031195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $58.05 million and $28.00 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002827 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
