Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

TSE:ACB opened at C$2.05 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.