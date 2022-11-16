Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADP opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.