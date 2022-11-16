Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.16. 28,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.11. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.