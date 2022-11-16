AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 972,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,995,383.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,241,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,974,556.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at $648,518,698.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,995,383.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,241,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,974,556.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,429 shares of company stock valued at $72,214,712 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,424. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.