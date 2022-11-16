Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 18,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.