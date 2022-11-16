Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.
AVAH stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 18,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
