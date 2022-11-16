Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for about 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $228.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

