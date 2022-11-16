Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock remained flat at $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,966. Avinger has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

