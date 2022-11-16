Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Axcelis Technologies worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,099,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,475. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

