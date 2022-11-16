Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $66.48 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00043000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $689.25 million and approximately $66.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010353 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.24420473 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $82,231,496.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

