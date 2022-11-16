Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 37,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.