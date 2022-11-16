Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics makes up 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

