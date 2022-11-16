B. Riley Comments on Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

NYSE CDRE opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.29. Cadre has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,543 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 400.05%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

