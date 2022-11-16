B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRIV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRIV stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 204,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

