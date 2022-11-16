Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.