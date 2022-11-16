Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 24,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Snap were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200,132 shares of company stock worth $9,253,286.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

