Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 4,090 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,047.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 102.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

