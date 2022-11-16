Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.39 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

