Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.45 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

