Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $1.33 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 15.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,657,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after buying an additional 364,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Envista by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,329,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

