Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.88. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

