Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after buying an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Upstart stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.40 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $247.70.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock valued at $83,313. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

