Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 1,340 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,390.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,499,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

