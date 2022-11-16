Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

