Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $932,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $406.00 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

