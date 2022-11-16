Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

