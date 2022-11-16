Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $171.22 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $171.22 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.48 or 0.01645837 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012835 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00047757 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.84 or 0.01732566 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,560,815.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

