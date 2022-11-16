Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up to $24.84

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $25.56. Bally’s shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 23,539 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

