Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 44,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 401,930 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

