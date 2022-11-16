Bank of America Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $230.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Shares of EL stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

