Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $309.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

