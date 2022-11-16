Bank of Hawaii Has $443,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.92. 40,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

