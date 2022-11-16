Bank of Hawaii Has $768,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Unilever were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

