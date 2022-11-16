Bank of Hawaii Invests $787,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $199.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,705 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

