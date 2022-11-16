Bank of Hawaii Purchases Shares of 7,709 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 30,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,453. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trade Desk

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

