Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,015 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in HP were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 86,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,001. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

