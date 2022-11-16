Bank of Hawaii Sells 605 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

