Bank of Montreal Can Buys 618,946 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,199,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $219,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

