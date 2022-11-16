Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $136,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. 467,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $410.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

