Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Linde worth $241,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 44.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Linde by 35.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Linde by 18.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

LIN traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.