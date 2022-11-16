Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,140 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Motorola Solutions worth $147,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,123. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.37. 2,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

