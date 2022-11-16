Bank of Montreal Can Sells 123,588 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $171,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. 84,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

