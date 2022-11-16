Bank of Montreal Can Sells 78,224 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 78,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $191,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.54. 14,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.