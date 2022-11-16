Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $99.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

