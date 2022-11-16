Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.0 %

BBSI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,495. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $661.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

