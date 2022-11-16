Barrington Research Comments on Townsquare Media, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
