Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($74.23) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Down 1.9 %

ETR:BAS traded down €0.98 ($1.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €50.30 ($51.86). The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.81. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($71.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.