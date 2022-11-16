Baxter International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.
Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Baxter International Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:BAX opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $89.70.
BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
